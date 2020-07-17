Plans for the weeklong celebration of rock ’n’ roll icon Elvis Presley on the 43rd anniversary of his death have been shaken up by the new coronavirus, but organizers are forging ahead with a combination of in-person and online events at Graceland next month.
Fans will still be allowed to gather for an in-person candlelight vigil at Graceland to cap Elvis Week, scheduled this year for Aug. 8-16 in Memphis, Tenn., where Presley lived.
But they will have to make reservations ahead of time, stand 6 feet apart and follow other virus-related safety guidelines if they want to attend the vigil and walk past Presley’s grave.
Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977. Since then, devotees of the late singer and actor have flocked to Graceland, his former home-turned-museum, to honor Presley on the anniversary of his death.
Besides the candlelight vigil, some in-person, pre-recorded events will be offered during the week. But other potentially “high-risk” events have been eliminated, Graceland said.
Instead, fans will be invited to participate in Elvis Week events in a closed Facebook group that requires a paid ticket to enter. Virtual events will include past Elvis Week concerts and panels, new interviews with bandmates and friends, and a look at previous candlelight vigils, Graceland said.
***
Christopher Dickey, a veteran foreign correspondent and author who was a Paris-based editor for The Daily Beast, has died.
The Daily Beast reports that he died Thursday at 68.
The son of novelist James Dickey, he also worked for The Washington Post and Newsweek in a globe-trotting reporting career that took him through Central America, the Middle East and Europe.
His work also appeared in Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone and The New Republic. Dickey was the author of “Saving the City,” about the New York City Police Department’s counterterrorism unit, and “Our Man in Charleston: Britain’s Secret Agent in the Civil War South,” published in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.