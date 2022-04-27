Personalities

Helen Mirren is celebrating the beauty of humanity.

The Oscar-winning actress was selected for the cover of People’s annual “Beautiful Issue,” the magazine announced Wednesday.

“There are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it’s an absolute delight to look at them, male or female. Beautiful people are a wonder to behold,” Mirren, 76, told People.

“But most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty. And I would like to see us celebrate those things. … I love the word swagger because I think swagger means I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me,” she continued.

People debuted its “Beautiful Issue” in 1990. Recent stars to be featured on the annual edition include Chrissy Teigen last year, and Kate Hudson with her then-1-year-old daughter, Rani, and mother, Goldie Hawn, in 2019.

Julia Roberts has appeared on the cover five times.

The London-born Mirren is a four-time Oscar nominee who won best actress at the 2007 Academy Awards for the royal drama “The Queen.”

Mirren’s issue of the “Beautiful Issue” comes out Friday.

***

After inching back into the limelight in the past few months, Travis Scott is officially ready to hit the festival stage again — announcing his first public appearance since the Astroworld Festival last year, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

Scott will be a headliner for a series of upcoming Primavera Sound festivals in South America. According to Variety, he’ll first perform in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 6 — a year and a day since the tragic events of Astroworld.

He’s slated to follow that up with a pair of additional performances in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 12 and Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 13.

In February, the rapper also welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner.

Scott is still named in several lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy last November.