Personalities

President Joe Biden marked Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday by denouncing “hateful bills” being passed at the state level as the White House played host to “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show.

Schneider met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who joined Rachel Levine, the assistant health secretary and the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, for a conversation with transgender kids and their parents. Schneider used the moment in the Washington spotlight to speak out against bills affecting transgender people.

“They’re really scary and some of them in particular that are denying medical services to trans youth ... those are lifesaving medical treatments,” Schneider told reporters. “These bills will cause the deaths of children, and that’s really sad to me and it’s really frightening.”

***

Fox News Channel has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, and her first appearance was Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she will offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as transgender and identifies as female. She said she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

***

A Hawaii judge has granted a couple’s request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo. The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

The judge’s order, filed in court Wednesday, said it was necessary to grant the couple’s petition to prevent harassment. Miller is due to appear in court on April 13.