Personalities

“Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi used a gathering of prominent Hollywood figures in Los Angeles this week to deliver a powerful plea about the need to support female protesters in Iran.

“We owe it to our counterparts in Iran to stand with them as they fight for their most basic human rights,” said Boniadi, referencing the wave of defiance after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of morality police in Tehran who picked her up for wearing her hijab too loosely.

With Oscar winners Chloé Zhao, Marlee Matlin and Ruth E. Carter and such actors as Claire Foy, Tessa Thompson, Lucy Boynton and Ximena Lamadrid looking on, Boniadi said she couldn’t “help but feel the urgency of joining in sisterhood with the women of Iran.”

Her guest at the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who fled Iran after video of her having sex with a former partner was leaked. Ebrahimi stars in “Holy Spider,” Denmark’s official submission for next year’s Oscars.

***

Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. He was 96.

“He never let those horrors defeat him,” Hancock said of Clary’s wartime experience as a youth. “He never let them take the joy out of his life.”

“Hogan’s Heroes” played the war strictly for laughs during its 1965-71 run. The 5-foot-1 Clary sported a beret and a sardonic smile as Cpl. Louis LeBeau.

Clary was the last surviving original star of the sitcom that included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon as the prisoners. Werner Klemperer and John Banner, who played their captors, both were European Jews who fled Nazi persecution before the war.

Clary married Natalie Cantor, the daughter of singer-actor Eddie Cantor, in 1965. She died in 1997.