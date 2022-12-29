Personalities

Not many can keep up with the number of Kim Kardashian’s marriages.

The reality star and SKIMS founder, 42, appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “The Goop Podcast” and declared she’s not ruling out saying “I do” to a fourth man — or having more kids. “I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth time’s a charm,” the self-proclaimed “romantic” admitted. “It’s gonna work out.”

Kardashian confessed she’s also open to potentially expanding her brood of four children — all of whom she shares with ex Kanye “Ye” West — with a “never say never” philosophy.

“I’m obviously right at the end of that [kids] conversation ... and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be,” she told Paltrow.

The former power couple only finalized their divorce last month, amid the controversy caused by 45-year-old West’s antisemitic remarks. Kardashian’s divorce from the Grammy winner came just a few months after she and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson ended their highly publicized relationship.

Her first union, to music producer Damon Thomas, lasted from 2000 to 2004. She and ex-NBA player Kris Humphries notoriously split just 72 days after saying exchanges vows on TV in 2011. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

***

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have filed for divorce nearly a month after paparazzi photos surfaced showing the former getting intimate with his “Good Morning America” co-host, Amy Robach.

On Wednesday, the broadcast journalist and the attorney officially petitioned for divorce in New York City, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Holmes and Fiebig wed in 2010 and welcomed a daughter, Sabine, in 2013.

“GMA 3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors Holmes and Robach have not been suspended. ABC has tapped rotating correspondents to guest host the third hour of “GMA” amid their ongoing hiatus.