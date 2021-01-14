Personalities

Siegfried Fischbacher, namesake partner in the entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, died Wednesday at home in Las Vegas of pancreatic cancer. He was 81.

Fischbacher’s long-time partner on and off the Las Vegas Strip, Roy Horn, died last year of complications from COVID-19. He was 75.

The duo astonished millions with their magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.

Horn and Fischbacher, both natives of Germany, teamed up in 1957 and made their Las Vegas debut a decade later. Born on June 13, 1939, in Rosenheim in Bavaria, Fischbacher learned his first magic tricks as a young boy.

Funeral services will be private with plans for a public memorial.

***

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund are being honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday.