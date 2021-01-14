Personalities

Siegfried Fischbacher, namesake partner in the entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, died Wednesday at home in Las Vegas of pancreatic cancer. He was 81.
Fischbacher’s long-time partner on and off the Las Vegas Strip, Roy Horn, died last year of complications from COVID-19. He was 75.
The duo astonished millions with their magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.
Horn and Fischbacher, both natives of Germany, teamed up in 1957 and made their Las Vegas debut a decade later. Born on June 13, 1939, in Rosenheim in Bavaria, Fischbacher learned his first magic tricks as a young boy.
Funeral services will be private with plans for a public memorial.
***
Filmmaker Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund are being honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday.
The group that puts on the Oscars decided to give the award to two recipients this year in recognition of their “widespread generosity” amid the pandemic. Perry helped create a safe way for many to return to work at his Tyler Perry Studios, while the MPTF has provided social services to nearly 9,000 members.
***
Actress Betty White turns 99 Sunday and has plans to mark the big day. The “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Golden Girls” star, born in Oak Park, Ill.,, in 1922, is a passionate animal advocate.
“What am I doing for my birthday?” she said. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.” “Betty White’s Pet Set” debuted in 1971. The syndicated series is set to be re-released digitally and on DVD on Feb. 23. Its 31 episodes featured appearances by celebrities and their pets.
— From wire reports