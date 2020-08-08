Maria Ressa says she didn’t take Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte seriously when he declared four years ago that “corrupt” journalists weren’t “exempted from assassination.”
“In 2016, it was really, really laughable. And I thought, ‘Oh, doesn’t matter.’ I laughed,” said the country’s most well-known journalist and leader of the independent Rappler news organization. Grim reality set in as Ressa was arrested and thrown in jail, targeted in a series of criminal cases and convicted this summer on libel and tax evasion charges seen widely as attacks on press freedom. She now faces six years in prison.
“A Thousand Cuts,” a new documentary from Baltimore filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz, argues that Americans should learn from the recent history of the Philippines, where social media has helped to divide the country and critical press outlets are regularly lambasted by the president. ABS-CBN, the country’s largest TV network, was shut down by the government’s telecommunications regulator in May.
******
Franca Valeri, an elegant, ironic and versatile actor who pioneered female comic roles in Italy’s post-war years and helped the nation laugh at its foibles, died in her sleep at her home in Rome on Sunday, nine days after her 100th birthday.
Milanese by birth but Roman by adoption, Valeri will be honored Monday with a wake at a theater in the Italian capital, Rome’s City Hall announced.
Her signature roles featured comic scenes in which she appeared solo, holding a phone, real or imaginary, including as “Signorina Snob,” a role for which she drew upon her Milanese bourgeois roots.
Valeri held her own against top male comic actors, starring against Totò and Alberto Sordi. Of the six films she made with Sordi, arguably her most popular role came in “Il Vedovo” (The Widower), a 1959 hit directed by Dino Risi. In Risi’s “Il Segno di Venere” (The Sign of Venus), Valeri was the Milanese cousin and Sophia Loren the Neapolitan cousin.
Valeri worked with many of Italy’s leading directors, including Federico Fellini and Mario Monicelli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.