Personalities

Paris on Saturday was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans.
Fifty years after his death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors’ frontman is buried. Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near his grave as police watched nearby.
Year after year, the place has become a pilgrimage for fans of Morrison, known for his dark lyrics, wavy locks, leather pants, steely gaze and theatrical stage presence. He propelled The Doors to several major hits between 1965 and 1971, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello I Love You,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.”
In 1965, while living in Los Angeles’ bohemian neighborhood of Venice Beach and frequently taking LSD, he and keyboardist Ray Manzarek, a fellow UCLA film student, founded The Doors. Guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore joined soon after.
Morrison was one of several rock stars — including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and the Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones — to die at 27.
***
The title of Miss Nevada USA has gone to a transgender woman for the first time in the pageant’s history.
Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday and will go on to represent Nevada in the Miss USA competition in November.
Enriquez, 27, took part in transgender pageants beginning in 2016 when she was working as a model. She began competing in cisgender pageants last year.
In March, Enriquez earned the title of Miss Silver State USA.
During the months since Miss Silver State, Enriquez has busied herself with activism for the LGBTQ+ community in southern Nevada.
After taking a week to relax and celebrate, Enriquez will begin planning for Tulsa, Okla., in which she will be the first openly transgender contestant to advance to the Miss USA Pageant on Nov. 29.
— From wire reports