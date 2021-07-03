Personalities

Paris on Saturday was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans.

Fifty years after his death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors’ frontman is buried. Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near his grave as police watched nearby.

Year after year, the place has become a pilgrimage for fans of Morrison, known for his dark lyrics, wavy locks, leather pants, steely gaze and theatrical stage presence. He propelled The Doors to several major hits between 1965 and 1971, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello I Love You,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.”

In 1965, while living in Los Angeles’ bohemian neighborhood of Venice Beach and frequently taking LSD, he and keyboardist Ray Manzarek, a fellow UCLA film student, founded The Doors. Guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore joined soon after.

Morrison was one of several rock stars — including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and the Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones — to die at 27.

