Personalities

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliot Page is reflecting on how the lockdown helped him to emerge as his authentic self.

Isolation gave the actor, who came forward as transgender in December, the time and space to wrangle his gender identity, he told Time magazine in an interview published Tuesday. Page and then-wife Emma Portner had separated over the summer and filed for divorce earlier this year.

“I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding,” said the 34-year-old star of “The Umbrella Academy,” who uses he/they pronouns.

Appearing on the cover of Time with the headline “I’m fully who I am,” Page said he had questioned his gender since he was a small child, bristling at being told to play on the girls soccer team and decrying the “total hell” that was puberty. Left on his own this past year, he said he took inspiration from trans icons and trans writers before making the decision to tell the world his gender reality.

Fresh on the heels of dispelled rumors about a split, Alex Rodriguez has flown back into the coop.