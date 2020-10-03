Personalities

Kenzo Takada, the Franco-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, died Sunday from complications of COVID-19 in a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. He was 81. A public relations officer for Kenzo’s brand confirmed that Takada died but didn’t give a cause of death.

“It is with immense sadness that KENZO has learned of the passing of our founder,” the fashion house said. “For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry — always infusing creativity and color into the world.”

Though Takada had been retired from his house since 1999 to pursue a career in art, Kenzo remains one of the most respected fixtures of the high Paris fashion. Since 1993, the brand Kenzo has been owned by the French luxury goods company LVMH. The current designer and artistic director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, unveiled Kenzo’s spring-summer 2020 to fashion editors on Wednesday.

