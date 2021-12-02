Personalities

Looks as if Britney Spears is having a blast on vacation for her 40th birthday today.

Sam Asghari, her fiance, posted video Wednesday on his Instagram Stories showing him on a private plane delivering a cake baked in the shape of a “B,” its three layers topped with pink and red roses dusted with glitter.

Spears was delighted: “Oh my God,” she cooed in the video, “it’s beautiful B! ... Thank you so much.”

It’s apparently all part of Spears’ plans, announced in mid-November, to celebrate “my freedom and my B day for the next two months.” The singer was released from her conservatorship Nov. 12, ending nearly 14 years of control by her father and others.

Another court hearing is planned for Dec. 9, presumably to tie up loose ends and financial concerns.

***

Carlos Santana is hanging up his guitar for the rest of the year while he recovers from an “unscheduled heart procedure.”