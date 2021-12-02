Personalities

Looks as if Britney Spears is having a blast on vacation for her 40th birthday today.
Sam Asghari, her fiance, posted video Wednesday on his Instagram Stories showing him on a private plane delivering a cake baked in the shape of a “B,” its three layers topped with pink and red roses dusted with glitter.
Spears was delighted: “Oh my God,” she cooed in the video, “it’s beautiful B! ... Thank you so much.”
It’s apparently all part of Spears’ plans, announced in mid-November, to celebrate “my freedom and my B day for the next two months.” The singer was released from her conservatorship Nov. 12, ending nearly 14 years of control by her father and others.
Another court hearing is planned for Dec. 9, presumably to tie up loose ends and financial concerns.
***
Carlos Santana is hanging up his guitar for the rest of the year while he recovers from an “unscheduled heart procedure.”
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Wednesday that he has canceled the remainder of his 2021 gigs — eight shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas — after his wife took him to the hospital Saturday. He added: “I had this thing happening in my chest.”
Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management, labeled it an “unscheduled heart procedure” but did not provide any further details, but said the 74-year-old musician is “doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon.”
Santana hopes to be back on the stage in the new year.
***
Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69.
Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots , his brother told TMZ.
Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of “Laverne & Shirley” between 1976 and 1983.
He was also
in dozens of TV shows and films , including
“The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island” and “Family Matters,” and “A League of Their Own” and “Dreamgirls.”
— From wire reports