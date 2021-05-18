Personalities

Asian and Pacific Islander representation in Hollywood movies is still abysmal, according to a new report released Tuesday.

Arriving during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and amid a rise in anti-Asian racism and violence, the new study examined 1,300 top-grossing movies from 2007 to 2019 for API representation in onscreen and behind-the-camera roles, as well as among the executive ranks in top Hollywood film companies. It also reviewed the top 100 movies of 2019 for an analysis of how API characters were portrayed, including the prevailing tropes and stereotypes of their depiction.

Among the highlighted findings: Only 44 of the 1,300 films reviewed featured API lead or co-lead characters driving the story. And nearly 40% of the films reviewed had no API representation at all.

This means only 3.4% of the top-grossing movies in 13 years featured at least one API protagonist in a prominent role. These characters were portrayed by 22 individual actors, including Dwayne Johnson, who is credited in 14 of the 44 films.

Just six of the API lead/co-lead protagonists in these films were women — played by four individual actors — and none were women older than 40. Additionally, none of the API lead/co-lead characters was LGBTQ.

