When Chance the Rapper visited West Africa earlier this year, he initially thought his trip with fellow Chicago hip-hop artist Vic Mensa would be just another vacation getaway.

Instead, the Grammy winner connected with Mensa’s father’s family in Ghana and other natives from the Motherland on a deeper level. He saw Ghana’s beautiful ocean coastline and waterfalls, engulfed himself in the musical culture and art scene and learned more about the country’s rich history of being the first sub-Saharan African country to free itself from colonialism.

After a couple more trips to Ghana, Chance decided to create a free concert series and visual arts show so others could experience the country’s vibrant culture just like he did.

The Jan. 6 event will be held in Accra’s Black Star Square, a monument to the political freedom won by Ghanaians in 1957.

It’s taken a lot of work to organize the event in such a short time, but Chance believes this festival could live on successfully for the next 50 years. In the future, he wants to host the festival in other countries like Jamaica and Haiti.

***

British filmmaker Mike Hodges, who directed gangland thriller “Get Carter” and sci-fi cult classic “Flash Gordon,” has died. He was 90.

Hodges died at his home in the county of Dorset in southwest England on Saturday, his friend and former producer Mike Kaplan told British media Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

Born in the English port city of Bristol in 1932, Hodges trained as an accountant and did two years of compulsory military service .

“For two years, my middle-class eyes were forced to witness horrendous poverty and deprivation that I was previously unaware of,” he wrote in a letter to The Guardian earlier this year.

Actor Brian Blessed, who starred in “Flash Gordon,” told the BBC that Hodges had “a very powerful personality and a joyful, cheerful, brilliant imagination.”