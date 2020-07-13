The body of “Glee” star Naya Rivera was found Monday at a Southern California lake, authorities said.
Ventura County sheriff’s officials confirmed at an afternoon news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was the 33-year-old Rivera.
The discovery came five days after Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat, authorities said.
Authorities said the following day that they believed Rivera had drowned, and they had shifted to working to find her body rather than find her alive.
Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy “Glee.”
She is the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.
***
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.
Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. Keough was the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.
The tabloid news website TMZ reported that he apparently killed himself Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.
“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”
Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.
Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”
