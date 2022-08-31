Personalities

The Queen of Pop made history this week by becoming the first woman to have a top 10 album in each decade since the 1980s.

Madonna’s achievement comes as her latest remix compilation — “Finally Enough Love” — debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Sept. 3 chart, which was announced earlier this week.

It’s Madonna’s 23rd album to reach the top 10 in the United States, with 30,000 units sold — 28,000 pure album sales (digital and physical sales in the U.S.) as well as 2 million on-demand streams.

It’s also the first remix album to reach the top 10 in nearly eight years. The last remixed album to accomplish that was Beyoncé’s six-track “More Only” EP, which debuted and peaked at No. 8 in December 2014.

Of Madonna’s 23 top 10 entries, nine of them went on to reach the top spot: “Like a Virgin” in 1984; “True Blue” in 1986; “Like a Prayer” in 1989; “Music” in 2000; “American Life” in 2003; “Confessions on a Dance Floor” in 2005; “Hard Candy” in 2008; “MDNA” in 2011 and “Madame X” in 2019.

***

Sherri Shepherd is planning to bring the laughs to daytime television.

The Emmy Award-winning former co-host of “The View” is going back to her stand-up comedy roots when her new chatfest debuts live from Chelsea Studios on Sept. 12.

Rising comedians will be featured during a signature segment of the nationally syndicated talk show dubbed “Sherri’s Laugh Lounge.”

The 55-year-old funnywoman said the weekly feature will hearken back to when late-night comedy kings Johnny Carson and Jay Leno introduced the world to comedians by letting them perform stand-up routines on “The Tonight Show.”

“ know stand-up comedy is so personal to me,” she said. “I’ve been doing it all my life that I want to do that for other comics. I want comics to come on the show to ‘Sherri’s Laugh Lounge’ and be able to show what they got.

