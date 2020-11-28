Personalities

Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com who spent years working to transform the city’s downtown area, died Friday. He was 46.

Hsieh was with family when he died, according to DTP Companies, which he founded. He died of injuries suffered in a Nov. 18 fire in New London, Conn., DTP spokesperson Megan Fazio told Hearst Connecticut Media on Saturday.

Hsieh, who recently retired from Zappos after 20 years as its leader, was a Harvard University graduate who joined the company — then called ShoeSite.com — in 1999. He pledged $350 million in 2013 to revitalize downtown Las Vegas. The same year, Hsieh moved Zappos’ headquarters into the former Las Vegas City Hall building. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009.

Many tributes poured out on social media.

“Your curiosity, vision, and relentless focus on customers leave an indelible mark,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO and president, posted on Instagram.

***

Camilla Wicks, a violin prodigy acclaimed as one of the most gifted virtuosos of her generation, only to give up her career in the 1950s to raise her children, died last week in Weston, Fla. She was 92.