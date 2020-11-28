Personalities

Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com who spent years working to transform the city’s downtown area, died Friday. He was 46.
Hsieh was with family when he died, according to DTP Companies, which he founded. He died of injuries suffered in a Nov. 18 fire in New London, Conn., DTP spokesperson Megan Fazio told Hearst Connecticut Media on Saturday.
Hsieh, who recently retired from Zappos after 20 years as its leader, was a Harvard University graduate who joined the company — then called ShoeSite.com — in 1999. He pledged $350 million in 2013 to revitalize downtown Las Vegas. The same year, Hsieh moved Zappos’ headquarters into the former Las Vegas City Hall building. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009.
Many tributes poured out on social media.
“Your curiosity, vision, and relentless focus on customers leave an indelible mark,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO and president, posted on Instagram.
***
Camilla Wicks, a violin prodigy acclaimed as one of the most gifted virtuosos of her generation, only to give up her career in the 1950s to raise her children, died last week in Weston, Fla. She was 92.
Born into a musical family, Wicks made her solo debut at 7, performing a Mozart violin concerto in her hometown of Long Beach, Calif. By age 10, she was studying at the Juilliard School in New York, and at 13 she gave her first solo concert in New York.
After appearing at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic at 18, she launched an international career, presenting hundreds of concerts over the next decade with the world’s leading orchestras. Her extensive repertoire ranged from Bach to challenging 20th-century compositions, and she appeared with such renowned conductors as Bruno Walter, Leopold Stokowski and Fritz Reiner.
Wicks’ marriage to Robert Thomas ended in divorce. Two sons, Philip and Paul Thomas, died in 2011 and 2017, respectively. Survivors include three children, Angela Thomas Jeffrey, Erik Thomas and Lise-Marie Thomas Wertanzl; and three grandchildren.
— From wire reports