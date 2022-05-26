Personalities

Ray Liotta, who broke out in Hollywood in the mob classic “Goodfellas” and starred in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67.

The actor died overnight in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting the film “Dangerous Waters,” his spokesperson, Jennifer Allen, confirmed Thursday.

No health issues or foul play were suspected, Allen said.

The soft-spoken New Jersey native had acted steadily since graduating from the University of Miami in the late 1970s.

He got his first break in 1978 on the soap opera “Another World” in New York,

then moved to Hollywood and worked regularly in television on a number of short-lived series, including playing bartender Sacha in David Wolper’s “Casablanca” series in 1983.

He landed several movie roles after that, including “Dominick and Eugene,” “Cop Land” and “Unlawful Entry.” But his best known role remains mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 gangster film “Goodfellas” alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

In 2005, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for a guest role as Charlie Metcalf on NBC’s “ER.”

Liotta is survived by his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, and daughter Karsen.

******

Don McLean is saying “bye bye” to the NRA — for now, at least.

The “American Pie” singer has canceled a gig at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend, days after Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA ,” he said in a statement to the Portland Press Herald.

Former President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are all scheduled to speak.