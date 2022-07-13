Personalities

It’s no secret that Marvel actors often adhere to strict diets and exercise regimens while preparing to film intense superhero fight sequences. But Chris Hemsworth might be the first to significantly alter his daily food intake in preparation for a kissing scene.

In a recent interview with Capital FM, Natalie Portman revealed her on-screen love interest cut meat out of his typically meat-heavy diet before locking lips with her on the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder” because he remembered she was vegan.

“He eats meat like every half hour,” Portman said. “That was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s a very nice person.”

Directed by Taika Waititi, the fourth installment in the “Thor” franchise sees Portman’s character, Jane Foster, transform from an accomplished astrophysicist and astronomer who once dated Thor to now wielding her ex-boyfriend’s magical hammer as Mighty Thor.

***

Jane Lynch is keeping quiet on any drama surrounding this week’s shake-up at Broadway’s “Funny Girl.”

The 61-year-old Emmy winner — whose role on “Only Murders in the Building” scored her another nomination Tuesday — is shedding light on why she and former “Glee” co-star Lea Michele won’t be sharing the stage when the latter takes over Beanie Feldstein’s starring role as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” this fall.

“We have been in touch about it,” Lynch told Deadline. “It was just a really strong idea to have [Tovah] Feldshuh [who will succeed Lynch as Mrs. Brice] and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together].”

Lynch said this week she only has love for Michele.

“I adore her,” she told Deadline. “She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on ‘Glee.’”