Personalities

Lizzo is bringing the party to HBO Max.

The flute-playing “Good as Hell” singer is getting the documentary treatment at HBO Max in an untitled project that “shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom,” the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Detroit singer released two albums before her breakout 2019 record “Cuz I Love You,” which earned her eight Grammy nominations at the 2020 ceremony; she won three.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” Lizzo said in a statement.

“From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

***

COVID-19 has continued to plague the late-night TV circuit, this time hitting Jimmy Kimmel — again.

“I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN,” the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tweeted Tuesday. “I am feeling fine.”

While Kimmel recovers, fellow comedy stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg “have graciously agreed” to guest host his show on Wednesday night. Kimmel had previously disclosed that he is vaccinated and boosted.

Kimmel’s latest health update comes approximately two weeks after the comedian revealed that his daughter infected him with the coronavirus “even though we specifically asked her not to.”

“I was obnoxiously pleased with myself that I hadn’t gotten it yet ... And then I got it.”