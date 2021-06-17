Personalities

Rapper IDK is launching a music business program through Harvard University for students of color.
IDK’s No Label Academy, a 10-day program, will take place August 21-31 on the school’s campus in Boston and will help students kickstart careers in the music industry. Applications opened this week and students who are accepted will attend free.
“I decided to create this program for the purpose of letting people in the BIPOC community know that a job in the arts is a lot more realistic than what society makes it seem these days,” IDK said in a statement.
IDK is partnering with Nike and other brands to launch the comprehensive program. Brian K. Price, clinical professor of law at Harvard Law School and director of the Transactional Law Clinics, said he’s accepted the invitation to serve as an adviser for the new program “because education is key to launching and maintaining a successful enterprise.”
***
Screen icon Rita Moreno has walked back her “dismissive” stance on the colorism controversy surrounding “In the Heights” after her recent late-night interview ignited a swift backlash.
Fewer than 24 hours after the actor staunchly defended “In the Heights” producer Lin-Manuel Miranda against criticism for failing to cast Afro-Latino talent in lead roles, Moreno apologized Wednesday on social media for her “Late Show” remarks.
“I’m incredibly disappointed with myself,” Moreno, 89, tweeted. “While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the [Stephen] Colbert show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community. It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others.”
Moreno’s apology came a few days after Miranda publicly admitted that director Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of his breakout Broadway musical “fell short” in terms of representing the Afro-Latino residents of New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, the predominantly Dominican area where the movie was shot on location.
— From wire reports