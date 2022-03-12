Personalities

Model Hailey Bieber says she is fine after a health scare, suffering a blood clot to her brain last week.

Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, posted on Instagram on Saturday that she was having breakfast with her husband on Thursday when she began feeling stroke-like symptoms.

Taken to the hospital, she said doctors had found a small blood clot on her brain. But she said her body passed it on its own and she recovered completely within a few hours.

Bieber, 25, has been married to the pop star since 2018.

***

Sci-fi epic “Dune” won five prizes and brooding Western “The Power of the Dog” was named best picture as the British Academy Film Awards returned Sunday with a live, black-tie ceremony after a pandemic-curtailed event in 2021.

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion was named best director for “The Power of the Dog,” becoming only the third woman to win the prize in the history of the awards. The film is set in 1920s Montana and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a ranch owner.

Lead acting trophies went to Hollywood star Will Smith for “King Richard” and British performer Joanna Scanlan for “After Love,” as an event that has worked to overcome a historic lack of diversity recognized a wide range of talents, including its first deaf acting winner in Troy Kotsur for “CODA.”

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” a space epic set on a desert planet, took five trophies from its 11 nominations: visual effects, production design, sound, Greig Fraser’s cinematography and Hans Zimmer’s score.

The British awards have become an important awards-season staging post prior to the Academy Awards, which will take place March 27.

***

Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured with her family in the WeTV reality series “Braxton Family Values,” died Saturday. She was 50. According to reports, she had been fighting esophageal cancer.