Personalities

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the baby’s name.

The child was born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22.” The photo shows the newborn’s hand apparently being held by his big sister, Stormi, who turned 4 on Feb. 1.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017, but they reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. They reconciled in 2021.

Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79.