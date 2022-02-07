Personalities

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.
The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the baby’s name.
The child was born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22.” The photo shows the newborn’s hand apparently being held by his big sister, Stormi, who turned 4 on Feb. 1.
Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017, but they reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. They reconciled in 2021.
***
Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79.
His sister confirmed his death Saturday and said he was hospitalized at the end of last year. Gitlin’s friend and fellow author Peter Dreier posted a tribute to Gitlin , calling him a “prolific writer, a profound thinker, a progressive political activist, and a respected and revered mentor to several generations of activists, writers, and scholars.”
Gitlin was a president of a leading campus organization in the ‘60s — Students for a Democratic Society — and helped organize one of the first protests against the Vietnam War, in Washington, D.C., in 1965.
Gitlin remained politically involved after the ‘60s. At times, he clashed with fellow liberals. In his 1995 book “The Twilight of Common Dreams: Why America Is Wracked by Culture Wars,” he alleged the focus on “identity politics” was weakening the left, writing that while Republicans were gaining power in Washington, the left has been “marching on the English department.”
In 2020, he was among the signers of a widely debated letter that appeared in Harper’s magazine and denounced so-called “cancel culture” and the rush to “swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought.”
— The Associated Press