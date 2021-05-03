Personalities

The Grammys won’t be seeing any of the Weeknd’s music in the foreseeable future.

The global superstar reaffirmed his position Monday in an interview with Variety, despite the Recording Academy’s Friday move to get rid of the secret committees that have been blamed for shutting the “Starboy” singer out of any nominations for Grammys presented in March.

“I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” the three-time Grammy winner said.

The Canadian singer, who is of Ethiopian descent, said that “the trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag.”

Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s chairman and interim chief executive, told The Los Angeles Times on Saturday that the changes had been in the works since last summer and were not directly related to the controversy surrounding the Weeknd’s shutout.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has racked up some serious star power for the return of its annual gala.