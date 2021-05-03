Personalities

The Grammys won’t be seeing any of the Weeknd’s music in the foreseeable future.
The global superstar reaffirmed his position Monday in an interview with Variety, despite the Recording Academy’s Friday move to get rid of the secret committees that have been blamed for shutting the “Starboy” singer out of any nominations for Grammys presented in March.
“I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” the three-time Grammy winner said.
The Canadian singer, who is of Ethiopian descent, said that “the trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag.”
Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s chairman and interim chief executive, told The Los Angeles Times on Saturday that the changes had been in the works since last summer and were not directly related to the controversy surrounding the Weeknd’s shutout.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has racked up some serious star power for the return of its annual gala.
Musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothée Chalamet and tennis star Naomi Osaka are set to co-chair New York’s fashion fete of the year when the Met Gala returns in September, the institution announced Monday.
Honorary chairs for the evening will be designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
“Met Gala here we come. Honored to co-host alongside giants,” Gorman, who electrified the world with her poetry at President Biden’s inauguration, said on Facebook and Instagram Monday.
Chalamet, who earned an Oscar nomination for his breakthrough role in “Call Me by Your Name,” shared his own Instagram post Monday that garnered more than 2 million likes with its ensemble of images showing the famed Met steps and his co-chairs.
— From wire reports