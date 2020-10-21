Personalities

A “heartbroken” Beyonce said late Wednesday that she has been working to help end police brutality in Nigeria after weeks of unrest have enveloped the African nation.

The “Black Is King” musician and filmmaker had apparently been called out by fans for remaining quiet as violent protests erupted across the sub-Saharan republic. The protests began two weeks ago after a video circulated showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, according to the Associated Press.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Beyonce said she has been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change, as well as collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter.

Several other celebrities have acknowledged the unrest, including Rihanna, Trevor Noah and Diddy.

“The Daily Show” host Noah, who hails from South Africa, lamented the familiarity of the unrest.