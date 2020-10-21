Personalities

A “heartbroken” Beyonce said late Wednesday that she has been working to help end police brutality in Nigeria after weeks of unrest have enveloped the African nation.
The “Black Is King” musician and filmmaker had apparently been called out by fans for remaining quiet as violent protests erupted across the sub-Saharan republic. The protests began two weeks ago after a video circulated showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, according to the Associated Press.
“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” the singer wrote on Instagram.
Beyonce said she has been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change, as well as collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter.
Several other celebrities have acknowledged the unrest, including Rihanna, Trevor Noah and Diddy.
“The Daily Show” host Noah, who hails from South Africa, lamented the familiarity of the unrest.
“What our Nigerian brothers and sisters are going through is painful and all too familiar,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Today the people of Nigeria are exposing and standing up to their governments lies. ”
***
Pete Yost, a retired Associated Press investigative reporter with a fierce, determined style of interviewing that contrasted with his low-key, modest personality, died Tuesday night at the age of 73.
Yost was known throughout Washington journalism and political circles as a dogged investigator who didn’t put up with spin and shading the truth. He covered many of the biggest stories of his time, ranging from the longstanding search for Jimmy Hoffa’s killers to the Clinton-Lewinsky investigation.
Yost’s early ambition was to be a great musician, his wife, Ann Yost said. “He wanted to be Louis Armstrong or Miles Davis,” she said. But when he realized that his music skills might not be sufficient, he switched his intense focus to journalism.
— From wire reports