Personalities

The guitar played by Kurt Cobain for Nirvana’s breakout 1991 single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video has sold for $4.5 million at auction, the sellers said Sunday.

The 1969 Fender Mustang Competition Lake Placid blue finish electric guitar was expected to fetch a more modest $600,000, said the seller, Julien’s Auctions. But Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay plunked down a lot more, not least of all because a chunk of the proceeds will go toward benefiting mental illness. Cobain shot himself in 1994.

The left-handed guitar was Cobain’s favorite. In his final interview with Guitar World, he said: “I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them.”

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” put Nirvana, the group Cobain fronted and which kicked off the grunge era, on the map as it became a Generation X anthem and influenced the rock scene for years.

“Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family is growing: They just welcomed their newest addition, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The two made announcements Sunday about the birth of their second daughter through Instagram posts. Both parents uploaded an image with a white background and a pink ribbon around text that includes the baby’s name and date of birth, May 21.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Pratt wrote. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

The two didn’t add a picture of the baby, and it’s doubtful they ever will. The couple’s first daughter, Lyla Maria, was born in 2020, but they have never shown her face on social media.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Maria Shriver and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California.