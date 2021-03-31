Personalities

Chrissy Teigen will grace the front of People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that delves into her evolved definition of beauty, facing racism growing up and her heartbreaking miscarriage last year.
The magazine revealed the cover Wednesday of the annual issue, which hits newsstands Friday.
On this year’s cover, Teigen appears smiling along with her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with the quote “I’ve learned how strong I am.” The 35-year-old model and cookbook author is married to R&B crooner John Legend, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by the magazine in 2019.
***
Britney Spears revealed Tuesday that she “cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!” after watching the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary that aired on Hulu in February.
“My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!” the 39-year-old artist wrote in an Instagram post. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day.” The “Toxic” singer had not publicly commented on the doc prior to Tuesday’s post. She said she only viewed part of the documentary and did not enjoy it.
***
The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couple’s claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.
Justin Welby said the couple were legally married at the castle on May 19, 2018, but would not disclose what occurred at private meetings before that.
“I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false,” said Welby, who is head of the church of England.
— From wire reports