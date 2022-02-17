Personalities

No need to curb your enthusiasm — HBO’s documentary about Larry David is coming soon.

“The Larry David Story,” a two-part project about the life and career of the “Seinfeld” co-creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, premieres March 1 on HBO and on the HBO Max streaming service, the network announced Wednesday.

HBO will air both installments of the documentary back to back, with the first part set to begin at 9 p.m. that day.

In a new trailer, the Brooklyn-born David says he “never thought of myself as being funny” before speaking about the success of his beloved sitcoms.

HBO says the documentary covers personal and professional aspects of David’s life and “shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.”

David, 74, famously teamed up with Jerry Seinfeld to create “Seinfeld,” which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 and won 10 Emmys.

***

On March 1, President Joe Biden will go on live TV to deliver the State of the Union address — and so will CBS funnyman Stephen Colbert.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air a live show SOTU program at 11:35 p.m. with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., making his 14th guest appearance. There also will be a musical performance by Jon Batiste and Big Thief.

This will be the 44th time “The Late Show” has gone live since 2016.

When Colbert did his show live after 2020’s State of the Union address, he threw Sanders a bone after President Donald Trump boasted that “record number of young Americans” were employed.

“Mostly campaigning for Bernie,” Colbert joked.

Sanders ran for president in 2016 and 2020. His first time out, he lost the Democratic primary to Hillary Clinton. Most recently, Sanders was defeated by Biden.