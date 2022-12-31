Personalities

Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. The Grammy winner passed away while she was with family members, publicist Roger Neal said in a statement. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long,” her sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer said.

Anita, Ruth, Bonnie and June Pointer, born the daughters of a minister, grew up singing in their father’s church in Oakland, Calif.

The group’s 1973 self-titled debut album included the breakout hit “Yes We Can Can.” Known for hit songs including “I’m So Excited,” “Slow Hand,” “Neutron Dance” and “Jump (For My Love),” the singers gained a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

The 1983 album “Break Out” went triple platinum and garnered two American Music Awards. The group won three Grammy Awards and had 13 U.S. top 20 hit songs between 1973 and 1985, Neal said.

The Pointer Sisters also was the first African American group to perform on the Grand Ole Opry program and the first contemporary act to perform at the San Francisco Opera House, Neal said.

***

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died less than a week after his mother announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He was 45.

The rock band confirmed the death of its percussionist Saturday in a loving statement shared on social media.

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, said on Facebook that the musician “lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31.”