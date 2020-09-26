Personalities

Two weeks shy of a year after abruptly quitting Fox News Channel with a declaration that “truth will always matter,” Shepard Smith returns to television this week at his unexpected new home.
He begins a general interest nightly newscast Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the financial network CNBC, putting him back in the time slot he loved before Fox moved him to the afternoon seven years ago.
The 56-year-old newsman, a Fox News original who joined that network at its beginning in 1996, says he’s relishing the fresh start.
“We’re not planning to do any analysis in our news hour. We’re going to have journalists, reporters, sound and video. We’re going to have newsmakers and experts ... but no pundits,” he said. “We’re going to leave the opinion to others.”
***
Veteran broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough has given Britain’s Prince George a giant shark tooth fossil after George’s father, Prince William, hosted a private viewing of the 94-year-old’s new documentary at Kensington Palace.
Photos showed the prince, 7, looking intrigued as he viewed the tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived over 3 million years ago and was three times the size of modern great white sharks.
Attenborough found the tooth during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s. The film is a personal reflection on his career and the changes he has seen in the natural world during his lifetime.
***
Toni Morrison is on the list. So are Margaret Atwood, John Green, Harper Lee and John Steinbeck. All wrote books that were among the 100 most subjected to censorship efforts over the past decade, as compiled by the American Library Association.
Sherman Alexie’s prize-winning “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” came in at No. 1, followed by Dav Pilkey’s “Captain Underpants” picture book series and Jay Asher’s young adult novel “Thirteen Reasons Why.”
The list was announced as the library association prepared to mark its annual Banned Books Week.
