Personalities

Two weeks shy of a year after abruptly quitting Fox News Channel with a declaration that “truth will always matter,” Shepard Smith returns to television this week at his unexpected new home.

He begins a general interest nightly newscast Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the financial network CNBC, putting him back in the time slot he loved before Fox moved him to the afternoon seven years ago.

The 56-year-old newsman, a Fox News original who joined that network at its beginning in 1996, says he’s relishing the fresh start.

“We’re not planning to do any analysis in our news hour. We’re going to have journalists, reporters, sound and video. We’re going to have newsmakers and experts ... but no pundits,” he said. “We’re going to leave the opinion to others.”

***

Veteran broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough has given Britain’s Prince George a giant shark tooth fossil after George’s father, Prince William, hosted a private viewing of the 94-year-old’s new documentary at Kensington Palace.