Personalities

Actor-musician Johnny Depp announced Thursday he’ll release a joint album with fellow artist Jeff Beck on July 15.

The announcement comes over a week after Depp won his defamation case over ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming he was defamed by a 2018 op-ed in which Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury said Depp should receive $15 million in damages, which was lowered to $10.35 million due to a cap on punitive damages in Virginia, where the trial was held. Heard was awarded $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.

Depp’s album with Beck is titled “18” and will feature 13 tracks. They released the album’s first single, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr,” on Thursday.

“Queer as Folk” is supposed to be a wild, fun, exhilarating peek into a tight-knit queer community in New Orleans. Then there’s a shooting at a gay nightclub.

The Peacock series, which premiered Thursday , draws almost immediately from the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., that left 49 people dead.

“This isn’t a show about a shooting. This isn’t a show about a shooter,” showrunner Stephen Dunn told the Daily News. “But what I learned from going to Orlando and meeting some of the survivors was seeing how the community came together, the support that happened after that. It was so inspiring, and it gave me hope. ”

The New Orleans of “Queer as Folk” rebuilds after the shooting in peaks and valleys. The almost daily funerals are turned into celebrations because the alternative, the grief, is too overwhelming.

“So many times when tragedies occur, we just focus on the bad thing,” Devin Way, who plays the medical school dropout Brodie, told The News. “ It was super important to me to focus on the healing and who these people become through their emergence.”