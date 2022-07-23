Personalities

Jordan Peele’s UFO thriller “Nope” topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday. Though it doesn’t come close to the $71 million debut of “Us,” it is still significantly impressive for an original, R-rated film — and the biggest of the pandemic for an original screenplay.

“Nope,” which opened in 3,785 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, is the most expensive film Peele has made to date with a reported $68 million production budget, not accounting for marketing and promotion costs. “Us” cost around $20 million to produce, while “Get Out” was made for only $4.5 million. Both films ultimately made over $255 million worldwide.

Critics were largely positive about “Nope,” which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and pays homage to UFO films like “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Signs.” “Nope” is currently resting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It’s a great number,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution. “It’s amazing how broadly it’s playing, too.”

“Jordan Peele crafted an incredible film,” Orr added. “And it is absolutely something that should be seen on the big screen.”

Actor James Caan died of a heart attack and coronary artery disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed, according to Deadline.

Caan, best known for his Oscar-nominated turn as Sonny Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather,” died on July 6 at age 82. The veteran performer also played standout roles in 1982’s “Kiss Me Goodbye,” 1975’s “Funny Lady,” 1990’s “Misery” and 2003’s “Elf.”

Caan’s death was confirmed “with great sadness” by his family July 7 on Twitter.

Shortly after his death, Caan was remembered fondly by his “Godfather” co-stars and director Francis Ford Coppola, who called his collaborator “one of the funniest people” he’s ever known.