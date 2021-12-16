Personalities

LeVar Burton has been hired as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, giving the competition a celebrity headliner who’s also a longtime literacy advocate as Scripps takes over production of the bee telecast.
Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and was the longtime host of the children’s educational program “Reading Rainbow,” told The Associated Press ahead of Thursday’s announcement by Scripps that he said yes immediately when approached about the hosting role. Burton comes from a family of educators and said the bee represents “the inspirational, aspirational ideal of education.”
Burton described the opportunity as one of many that have come his way since his unsuccessful attempt to become the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” His bid to succeed the late Alex Trebek attracted plenty of goodwill while the show’s producers were roundly criticized for hiring Mike Richards, who stepped down shortly thereafter when his past insensitive comments were revealed.
***
Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up and also was gunned down last month.
The rapper’s 7-year-old son stood on a ladder and pulled a string to remove the cover off the brown and gold street sign, not far from Young Dolph’s boyhood home and the bakery where he was killed Nov. 17 while picking up cookies in broad daylight. A stretch of road near Memphis International Airport, Dunn Avenue, now has a sign bearing the rap artist’s real name, Adolph Thornton Jr.
Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis. He organized Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he was raised.
— From wire reports