Personalities

LeVar Burton has been hired as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, giving the competition a celebrity headliner who’s also a longtime literacy advocate as Scripps takes over production of the bee telecast.

Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and was the longtime host of the children’s educational program “Reading Rainbow,” told The Associated Press ahead of Thursday’s announcement by Scripps that he said yes immediately when approached about the hosting role. Burton comes from a family of educators and said the bee represents “the inspirational, aspirational ideal of education.”

Burton described the opportunity as one of many that have come his way since his unsuccessful attempt to become the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” His bid to succeed the late Alex Trebek attracted plenty of goodwill while the show’s producers were roundly criticized for hiring Mike Richards, who stepped down shortly thereafter when his past insensitive comments were revealed.

