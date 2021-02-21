Personalities

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that alleged James Franco intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations, attorneys for the plaintiffs said over the weekend.

The two sides filed a joint status report in Los Angeles Superior Court telling a judge a settlement had been reached in the class action lawsuit brought by former students at Studio 4, which opened in 2014 and closed in 2017. The document was filed on Feb. 11, but the settlement has not previously been reported.

Actresses and ex-students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who filed the lawsuit in 2019, have agreed to drop their individual claims under the agreement, according to the filing. Their suit said the incidents occurred in a master class on sex scenes that Franco taught at Studio 4. The sexual exploitation allegations of other plaintiffs in the class action will be dismissed without prejudice, meaning they may be refiled, the joint status report said.

Franco, 42, best known for starring in comedies with Seth Rogen, has generally kept a low-profile since the allegations arose in what had been a highly productive period that culminated in the acclaimed “Disaster Artist.”

