Personalities

Britney Spears isn’t ready to be the subject of a Hollywood biopic.

The pop star dismissed actress Millie Bobby Brown’s suggestion that she’d like to portray Spears in a potential film project chronicling her life, a topic that came about when she was asked about one of her bucket list acting goals.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old “Toxic” singer’s post was in response to a recent interview in which the 18-year-old “Stranger Things” actress revealed that she wanted to portray Spears in a movie.

“I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears,” Brown told talk show host Drew Barrymore during an interview on the syndicated daytime talk show this week.

Spears also shared in another post to her 47.1 million followers that she had “good news” and was “alive and breathing again.”

***

Actor and Oscar-winning director Warren Beatty allegedly used his “status” and “power” to coerce an underage girl into sexual encounters nearly five decades ago, a new lawsuit claims.

The accuser, Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, asserts the incidents occurred in 1973 when she was 14 or 15 and when Beatty was in his mid-30s, according to the lawsuit obtained by Variety.

Hirsch doesn’t name Beatty in the Los Angeles lawsuit, which she filed Monday, and instead refers to her alleged abuser as an actor who portrayed Clyde in “Bonnie and Clyde.” Beatty famously played the role in the 1967 crime drama.

She experienced “severe emotional, physical and psychological distress” after the star “used his role, status, and power as a well-known Hollywood Star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and coerce sexual contact from her over the course of several months,” the lawsuit alleges.