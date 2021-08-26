Personalities

Rachel Maddow’s new deal at MSNBC reportedly amounts to $30 million annually and 30 shows a year.
After running-out her current contract in early 2022, Maddow, the network’s most-watched personality, will go from doing nightly programs to a weekly show, according to The Daily Beast. She is said to be locked up through the 2024 election.
Maddow spent more than a dozen years doing “The Rachel Maddow Show.” The Daily Beast, which had reported MSNBC was determined to keep the 48-year-old aboard, made “massive concessions” to achieve that goal.
Her new deal presents Maddow with opportunities to develop other projects like podcasts and documentaries at NBCUniversal.
***
Michael Nader, who carved a career out of playing the dashing husband of two of TV’s most popular soap opera divas, died Monday of cancer. He was 76.
The actor died surrounded by family at his Northern California home, TVLine reported.
With his chiseled looks and brooding persona, Nader became a star on the primetime soap “Dynasty,” playing the third husband of Joan Collin’s Alexis Colby, before moving on to ABC’s long-running daytime drama “All My Children.”
His fictional marriage to Susan Lucci’s Erica Kane on “All My Children” is considered one of the best soap opera couplings of all time.
Born Feb. 19, 1945, in Los Angeles, Nader was the nephew of actor George Nader got
his big break in 1983 as Dex Dexter on ABC’s “Dynasty,” the smash ABC hit. Nader starred on the show until it ended in 1989, then jumped into “All My Children” in 1991.
But Nader battled addiction for much of his time on “All My Children,” and those battles were reportedly responsible for his departures from the show in 1999 and again in 2001. However, he joined the show’s continuation as a web series in 2013.
He is survived by wife Jodi Lister, daughter Lindsay and sister Stephanie.
— From wire reports