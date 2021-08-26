Personalities

Rachel Maddow’s new deal at MSNBC reportedly amounts to $30 million annually and 30 shows a year.

After running-out her current contract in early 2022, Maddow, the network’s most-watched personality, will go from doing nightly programs to a weekly show, according to The Daily Beast. She is said to be locked up through the 2024 election.

Maddow spent more than a dozen years doing “The Rachel Maddow Show.” The Daily Beast, which had reported MSNBC was determined to keep the 48-year-old aboard, made “massive concessions” to achieve that goal.

Her new deal presents Maddow with opportunities to develop other projects like podcasts and documentaries at NBCUniversal.

***

Michael Nader, who carved a career out of playing the dashing husband of two of TV’s most popular soap opera divas, died Monday of cancer. He was 76.

The actor died surrounded by family at his Northern California home, TVLine reported.