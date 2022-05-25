Personalities

Actor Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out Tuesday on an elementary school shooting in his hometown that killed two teachers and 19 children.

In a statement, McConaughey offered his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and urged Americans to take action “so that no parent has to experience what parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.” On Tuesday, a gunman barricaded himself inside and opened fire on a classroom.

“We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” McConaughey continued.

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and negotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

“Action must be taken ... And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

***

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was sentenced Wednesday to about 12 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of child pornography charges.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to give the maximum term of 20 years to Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.” They argued in a pre-sentencing court filing that Duggar has a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children.”

The judge sentenced Duggar to 12 years and seven months in prison, one day after denying a defense motion to overturn the guilty verdict on grounds of insufficient evidence or to order a new trial.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar.