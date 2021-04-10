Personalities

Is the political arena is ready to smell what The Rock is cooking? If so, the Rock is willing.
A new poll found that if the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to jump into the next presidential election, he could have a chance to take over The Oval Office.
Some 46% of 30,000 people surveyed by Pipslay would give the former wrestling superstar-turned-Hollywood heavyweight their vote if he runs for president.
On Friday, Johnson responded to the poll data in a fashion only he could.
“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” he wrote on Twitter.
In the past, Johnson has hinted at running for president, or some other elected office, but recently said he is taking the idea seriously, but ultimately it’ll be up to the people to decide whether.
***
Anne Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer with a taste for sweetness and the macabre who was on the original staff of “Saturday Night Live” and later created the cult sitcom “Square Pegs,” has died. She was 74.
Beatts died Wednesday at her home in West Hollywood, Calif., according to her close friend Rona Edwards who did not immediately know the cause of death.
Starting in 1975 and running for five seasons, Beatts was among a team of gifted writers that included Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel, Marilyn Suzanne Miller and such cast members as Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase who helped make “Saturday Night Live” a cultural phenomenon.
With Shuster, she would invent the beloved young nerds — the nasally, Marvin Hamlisch-adoring Lisa Loopner (played by Gilda Radner) and high-pantsed goofball Todd DiLaMuca (Bill Murray), and help coin such catchphrases as Lisa’s, “That’s so funny I forgot to laugh.”
— From wire reports