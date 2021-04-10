Personalities

Is the political arena is ready to smell what The Rock is cooking? If so, the Rock is willing.

A new poll found that if the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to jump into the next presidential election, he could have a chance to take over The Oval Office.

Some 46% of 30,000 people surveyed by Pipslay would give the former wrestling superstar-turned-Hollywood heavyweight their vote if he runs for president.

On Friday, Johnson responded to the poll data in a fashion only he could.

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the past, Johnson has hinted at running for president, or some other elected office, but recently said he is taking the idea seriously, but ultimately it’ll be up to the people to decide whether.

