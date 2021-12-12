Personalities

Vicente Fernández, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández, died Sunday. He was 81.

Fernández was known for such hits as “El Rey” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” his command of the ranchera genre, and his dark and elegant mariachi suits with their matching wide-brimmed sombreros. His music attracted fans far beyond Mexico’s borders. Songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Como Mexico no hay dos” were extremely popular among Mexican immigrant communities in the U.S. because of how they expressed the longing for the homeland.

Known also by his nickname “Chente,” Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, his family said. Funeral plans were not immediately announced. In August, he had suffered a fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.

Beginning early Sunday, people began posting messages, many of them recalling the lyrics to one of the favorite mariachi requests at parties and restaurants that goes “I am still the king.”