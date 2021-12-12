Personalities

Vicente Fernández, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández, died Sunday. He was 81.
Fernández was known for such hits as “El Rey” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” his command of the ranchera genre, and his dark and elegant mariachi suits with their matching wide-brimmed sombreros. His music attracted fans far beyond Mexico’s borders. Songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Como Mexico no hay dos” were extremely popular among Mexican immigrant communities in the U.S. because of how they expressed the longing for the homeland.
Known also by his nickname “Chente,” Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, his family said. Funeral plans were not immediately announced. In August, he had suffered a fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.
Beginning early Sunday, people began posting messages, many of them recalling the lyrics to one of the favorite mariachi requests at parties and restaurants that goes “I am still the king.”
Music greats such as Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Maluma took to social media to post heartfelt condolences, some citing how his music influenced them. Country singer George Strait said he was “one of my heroes.”
“I am brokenhearted,” Martin said. “Don Chente has been an angel to me all my life.”
***
The Foo Fighters rock band called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, due to “unforeseen medical circumstances,” event organizers said Sunday. They offered no details about the medical issue, except to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were “unable to travel” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday’s concert.
Emirati state-linked newspaper The National quoted concert promoter John Lickrish as saying that a member of the band was rushed to a hospital from an airport in Chicago, where the band stopped on the way to Abu Dhabi. Lickrish said the band managers had called him to cancel.
— The Associated Press