Personalities

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton vowed not to ignore pleas to improve human rights in Bahrain and other nations where F1 hosts races, after reading letters from alleged torture survivors and being sent a drawing from the son of a Bahraini man on death row.

Hamilton received letters from three alleged torture victims in Bahrain ahead of a race there two weeks ago, and has since read them. “I think there’s definitely work to be done in the background and I definitely won’t let it go unnoticed,” the seven-time F1 champion said over the weekend. Included with the letters to Hamilton was a photo of 11-year-old Ahmed, who is holding up his drawing of Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 car. It came with the boy’s plea: “Lewis, Please save my father.”

Ahmed is the son of Mohammed Ramadhan, who said in his letter that he was arrested after supporting Bahrain’s pro-democracy uprising and then allegedly framed in a murder case and beaten with iron bars to extract his confession. He is facing execution.

Hamilton wanted to address the issue with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa following the first of two races held there but had to sit out the second race after contracting the coronavirus.