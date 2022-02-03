Personalities

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is set to tackle an upcoming documentary series about former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Lee on Wednesday was named the director of the multi-part series by ESPN.
“Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective,” ESPN said in a statement.
Kaepernick, 34, last played in the NFL in 2016. Throughout that season, Kaepernick led protests against racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.
The following year, Kaepernick accused NFL owners of colluding not to sign him in a grievance, and later settled with the league, ending the legal battle.
ESPN has not announced a release date for the documentary series.
Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson will receive the Chairman’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 26.
The NAACP announced Thursday that it will bestow the 73-year-old actor with the award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate “exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.”
“Many might not know that prior to his acting career, Jackson was a staunch activist during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, even serving as an usher at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral,” Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, said in a statement. “His continued public service and advocacy for social change make him an excellent recipient for the Chairman’s Award.”
Previous recipients have included Tyler Perry, former President Barack Obama, Danny Glover, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
