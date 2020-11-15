Personalities

A New York man was arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park on Oct. 1.
New York City police said Marquis Ventura, 35, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.
Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and roles in such movies as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was walking on a sidewalk near the park when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.
***
Soumitra Chatterjee, the legendary Indian actor with more than 200 movies to his name and famed for his work with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray, died at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 85.
Chatterjee’s career in Bengali-language films spanned six decades. He was best known for his work with Ray, whose films won multiple awards worldwide, putting India on the global cinema map.
His films with Ray include “Apur Sansar” (“The World of Apu”), the third in the director’s internationally recognized Apu Trilogy; “Charulata” (“The Lonely Wife”); “Aranyer Din Ratri” (“Days and Nights in the Forest”); “Ghare Baire” (“The Home and the World”); and “Ganashatru” (“Enemy of the People”).
***
Prince Charles called Sunday for Britain and Germany to remember their long and close ties, reaffirmed by the nations’ reconciliation after two world wars, as the U.K. tries to find its place outside — but also alongside — the European Union.
Charles’ appeal during a visit to Berlin to attend Germany’s traditional day of remembrance was part of Britain’s diplomatic outreach to Europe’s biggest economy, days before a deadline to strike a post-Brexit deal with the EU.
— The Associated Press