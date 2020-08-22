Personalities

Robin Williams’ self-assured confidence — so apparent in his films — was severely lacking in his personal life, claims one of his movie directors.
Months before taking his own life, the legendary comic actor was riddled with uncertainty about his abilities. In the new documentary “Robin’s Wish,” which chronicles Williams’ final months in 2014, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” director Shawn Levy asserts that the “Jumanji” star would call him in the middle of the night during filming to assure himself he was performing adequately enough. “Is any of this usable? Do I suck?” Williams would ask, according to Levy. “My faith in him never left, but I saw his morale crumbling,” says Levy, who reassured Williams that he was still performing at a high level.
Williams was a four-time Academy Award nominee who won on his final try for “Good Will Hunting.” His last on-screen role was that of Theodore Roosevelt in the third installment of the popular Ben Stiller series. Three months after the end of filming in May 2014, Williams, 63, hanged himself in his Paradise Cay, Calif., home. He had been suffering from undiagnosed Diffuse Lewy Body Dementia for months.
***
Frank Cullotta, a former mobster turned government witness who had a cameo role in the 1995 movie “Casino,” died last week in a Las Vegas hospital from coronavirus complications. He was 81.
In the Martin Scorsese film, Cullotta appeared briefly as a hitman who carries out several murders. In real life, he arrived in Vegas from his Chicago hometown in 1979 and later admitted to killing a former friend and grand jury witness suspected of informing on a money exchange scam he was working on.
Cullotta formed the Hole in the Wall gang and was arrested in 1981 and charged with burglary. While in prison, he agreed to testify against his former Vegas mob boss, Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro.
Cullotta was given immunity for his previously uncharged crimes but sentenced to eight years in prison before being paroled to the witness protection program when Spilotro was acquitted in 1984. Spilotro died in a suspected mob hit in 1986.
— The Associated Press