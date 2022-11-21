Personalities

Two-time Emmy Award winner Blythe Danner revealed Monday that she’s been in remission from cancer, which also claimed the life of her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow.

The 79-year-old actor, who is the mother of Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and director Jake Paltrow, told People magazine that she has battled a rare oral cancer — adenoid cystic carcinoma — since March 2018. That’s when the “Meet the Fockers” and “Will & Grace” star said she was diagnosed with the cancer, which develops in the salivary glands, after she had been “feeling very woozy,” was “forgetting everything” and felt a lump in her neck right next to where her husband had found a lump in his neck in 1999.

“Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it’s unusual for a couple to have the same cancer,” Danner told People. “I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, ‘Are you lonely up there?’ ... It’s a sneaky disease. But I’m fine and dandy now. And I’m lucky to be alive.”

The actor has also used her platform to advocate for the Oral Cancer Foundation, which estimates that 54,000 Americans are diagnosed with oral and oropharyngeal cancers each year.

***

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West surfaced on Twitter on Sunday with a “test” to see if his account was working after a series of outrageous anti-Semitic statements had gotten him suspended from the platform and compelled many businesses to ditch him.

“Testing Testing,” tweeted the artist who now goes by just Ye. “Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

The post came a day after new Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump on the platform, the latest in a series of controversial decisions.

Ye followed his “test” tweet up with a one-word post stating “Shalom : )” — a Hebrew greeting that some netizens took as a further provocation.

West was suspended from the platform last month.