Personalities

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is ready to fly the Twitter coop, and it seems to be affecting Elon Musk.

The “Closer” singer told the Hollywood Reporter that he was about to join the handful of celebrities and stars who are leaving the social media platform since Musk took over at the end of October.

“We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything,” Reznor said. “Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment.”

Reznor added that he does not “feel good” being on the platform anymore. Even though he did not explicitly name the Tesla owner, Musk seemed to take it personally.

The SpaceX founder tweeted, “[I]t turns out Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby,” in response to a post about the weekend reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

******

An attorney representing Todd and Julie Chrisley said the reality stars plan to appeal their federal prison sentences and convictions for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Alex Little, family attorney for the husband-and-wife stars of USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best,” said prosecutors misled jurors about the Chrisleys not paying their taxes and relied on illegally obtained evidence throughout the trial.

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid,” Little said in a statement. “Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley on Monday to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation and his wife, Julie Chrisley, to seven years in prison and 16 months probation.