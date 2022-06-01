Personalities

Bill Cosby will again be facing sex abuse allegations Wednesday as attorneys give opening statements in a civil trial that’s one of the last remaining legal claims against the comedian.

Lawyers for 64-year-old Judy Huth will outline the evidence they plan to present that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old.

Cosby’s attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. They have acknowledged that Cosby took Huth to the Playboy Mansion, as a photo from the visit shows, but say they believe she was not a minor when it happened.

The trial is one of the last cases Cosby, 85, faces after a Pennsylvania appeals court threw out his criminal sexual assault conviction and freed him from prison 11 months ago. Several other lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct were settled by his insurer against his will.

Cosby will not testify after the judge ruled he could assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

***

As part of the Gene Siskel Film Center’s 50th Anniversary, Matt Damon will be honored with the Film Center’s Renaissance Award during a special event on June 25, where he will be interviewed in a virtual conversation by Robert Downey Jr.

Damon’s career has been long and varied, with an early breakthrough in a starring role with 1997’s “Good Will Hunting,” which he wrote with Ben Affleck and which won them the Oscar for best screenplay. Damon’s subsequent screenwriting credits also include “Gerry,” “Promised Land” and “The Last Duel.”

His acting credits are extensive and include everything from “Saving Private Ryan” to “The Talented Mr. Ripley” to the “Bourne” franchise to “The Departed” to “Oceans Eleven” to “The Martian” and to the critically acclaimed sitcom “30 Rock.”