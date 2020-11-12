Personalities

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city, authorities said. The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 on Wednesday when a man drove up to him, police said. The man got out of his car with a gun and walked up to Noble’s vehicle.
Noble got out of his car and began running south on the freeway. The gunman gave chase and began shooting, hitting Noble and a bystander sitting in his car, police said. Both men were taken to a hospital; the bystander is expected to survive. Police don’t know why the man attacked Noble. He remains at large.
Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, La., rapper Boosie Badazz.
***
Through decades, deaths and disasters, AC/DC keeps thundering on. Forty-seven years along, and with the closest thing possible to their original lineup, the rockers on Friday are releasing “Power Up,” their first album in six years.
It’s also the first since the 2017 death of Malcolm Young, who founded the band in Sydney, Australia, in 1973 with his little brother, Angus. “Power Up” is dedicated to Malcolm.
All 12 tracks are co-written by Malcolm and Angus Young, selected by the younger Young from a trove of unused songs that piled up during the band’s long life.
***
The Weeknd will bring his falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced that the three-time Grammy Award winner will be the headline performer on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Weeknd broke though with his hit “Can’t Feel My Face” that was featured on his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. This year, The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights” became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
— From wire reports