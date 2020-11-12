Personalities

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city, authorities said. The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 on Wednesday when a man drove up to him, police said. The man got out of his car with a gun and walked up to Noble’s vehicle.

Noble got out of his car and began running south on the freeway. The gunman gave chase and began shooting, hitting Noble and a bystander sitting in his car, police said. Both men were taken to a hospital; the bystander is expected to survive. Police don’t know why the man attacked Noble. He remains at large.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, La., rapper Boosie Badazz.

***

Through decades, deaths and disasters, AC/DC keeps thundering on. Forty-seven years along, and with the closest thing possible to their original lineup, the rockers on Friday are releasing “Power Up,” their first album in six years.