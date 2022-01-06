Personalities

Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, based not just on her career as an actor, but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, the organization said Thursday.
Garner, 49, will be the guest of honor at a parade through Harvard Square on Feb. 5, followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot, the theater troupe said in a statement.
Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and bills itself the third oldest theater group in the world, established its Woman of the Year award in 1951 to honor people who have made “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Last year’s recipient was Viola Davis.
***
Less than a year after breaking her leg in a gruesome fall, actress Ashley Judd completed a 25-mile hike.
The “Double Jeopardy” star wrote in an Instagram post that the hike took place on the 11-month anniversary of her accident in Congo, which she said left her “nearly hemorrhaging to death,” along with four breaks in her right leg and a paralyzed foot.
“What is here, now, is a leg that works (with a wee limp and a some knee stiffness at times), a spirit that (won’t) let anything hold it back, and a desire to show up for the fullness of a beautiful life,” Judd, 53, wrote Wednesday.
Judd, 53, added that she is now eager to return to Congo following months of rehabilitation.
***
“Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb is “doing just fine” after testing positive for COVID-19.
Before launching into news coverage Thursday morning, “Today” co-host Craig Melvin addressed Kotb’s absence from the broadcast and informed viewers of her condition. On Twitter, Kotb thanked her well-wishers and confirmed she was “feeling good.” Before contracting the coronavirus, Kotb had received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.
— From wire reports