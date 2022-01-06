Personalities

Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, based not just on her career as an actor, but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, the organization said Thursday.

Garner, 49, will be the guest of honor at a parade through Harvard Square on Feb. 5, followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot, the theater troupe said in a statement.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and bills itself the third oldest theater group in the world, established its Woman of the Year award in 1951 to honor people who have made “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Last year’s recipient was Viola Davis.

***

Less than a year after breaking her leg in a gruesome fall, actress Ashley Judd completed a 25-mile hike.

The “Double Jeopardy” star wrote in an Instagram post that the hike took place on the 11-month anniversary of her accident in Congo, which she said left her “nearly hemorrhaging to death,” along with four breaks in her right leg and a paralyzed foot.