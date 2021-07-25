Personalities

Jackie Mason, 93, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, died in Manhattan on Saturday. He had been hospitalized for over two weeks, the celebrity lawyer Raoul Felder told The Associated Press.

The irascible Mason was known for his sharp wit and piercing social commentary, often about being Jewish, men and women and his own inadequacies. His typical style was amused outrage.

Mason was born Jacob Maza, the son of a rabbi. His three brothers became rabbis. So did Mason, who at one time had congregations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Comedy eventually won out, and he started in show business as a social director at a resort in the Catskills.

In 1961, he got a big break, an appearance on Steve Allen’s variety show. His success brought him to “The Ed Sullivan Show” and others. His act even carried him to Broadway, where he put on several one-man shows, including “The World According to Me” in 1988, for which he received a special Tony Award.

He is survived by his wife, producer Jyll Rosenfeld, and a daughter, Sheba.

***