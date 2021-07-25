Personalities

Jackie Mason, 93, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, died in Manhattan on Saturday. He had been hospitalized for over two weeks, the celebrity lawyer Raoul Felder told The Associated Press.
The irascible Mason was known for his sharp wit and piercing social commentary, often about being Jewish, men and women and his own inadequacies. His typical style was amused outrage.
Mason was born Jacob Maza, the son of a rabbi. His three brothers became rabbis. So did Mason, who at one time had congregations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Comedy eventually won out, and he started in show business as a social director at a resort in the Catskills.
In 1961, he got a big break, an appearance on Steve Allen’s variety show. His success brought him to “The Ed Sullivan Show” and others. His act even carried him to Broadway, where he put on several one-man shows, including “The World According to Me” in 1988, for which he received a special Tony Award.
He is survived by his wife, producer Jyll Rosenfeld, and a daughter, Sheba.
***
The ex-husband of Naya Rivera wrote he “still can’t believe it” in an emotional tribute a year after the “Glee” actress was laid to rest. Ryan Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, shared endearing words about their 5-year-old son, Josey, in the Instagram post late Saturday.
“Our boy has grown so much,” Dorsey wrote. “He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room.”
Rivera died at age 33 in an accidental drowning at Southern California’s Lake Piru during a July 2020 outing with her son, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said last year.
At the time, Sheriff Bill Ayub said Josey told investigators that Rivera lifted him back onto the boat while they were swimming that day. And that she apparently mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.
— From wire reports