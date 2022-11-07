Personalities

Lionel Richie can now say hello to another illustrious award.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter will receive the “Icon” honor at this month’s American Music Awards to recognize his decades of influence, organizers announced Monday.

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” Richie said.

The award will be the 18th that Richie has received from the AMAs, with previous honors including favorite pop/rock male artist in 1985 and 1987.

The 73-year-old has released 10 studio albums and earned a dozen No. 1 hits, including “Hello,” “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.” He has starred as a judge on the ABC singing competition “American Idol” since 2018.

***

Amy Schumer’s 3-year-old was hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus last week as she prepared to host “Saturday Night Live,” the comedian said Sunday.

The comic said she missed Thursday’s rehearsal for the NBC sketch comedy show when son Gene was admitted to an emergency room amid a surge in cases of the virus that largely affects young children.

“I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at [‘Saturday Night Live’] couldn’t have been more supportive,” Schumer, 41, wrote in an Instagram post.

“My son is home and better. The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there.”

Describing last week as “the hardest” of her life, Schumer thanked the “SNL” staff and “the doctors and nurses who helped us.”

Commonly referred to as RSV, the virus typically causes cold-like symptoms in adults but can be life-threatening for infants.

Gene is the only child of Schumer and chef Chris Fischer, whom she married in 2018.