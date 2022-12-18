Personalities

After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to “Saturday Night Live.”

A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show’s Instagram account posted a cue card saying, “we’ll miss you, Cecily.” The caption read “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it.”

A two-time Emmy nominee for her work on the show, Strong was known for characters like the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party and impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

It’s latest in a string of high-profile departures for “Saturday Night Live” this year, including Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant. Strong joined the show in 2012, during the 38th season, and has since gone on to appear in movies, including the 2016 “Ghostbusters,” and television shows, like Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!”

She and host Austin Butler closed out the episode with a performance of “Blue Christmas.”

***

Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, her son confirmed.

The talk-show personality was hospitalized Friday in California after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency while shooting a TV series, according to TMZ.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack Osbourne said in an Instagram update Saturday night. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support.”

Jack Osbourne, 37, said he’ll let his mother, 70, publicly share why she was hospitalized once she’s ready.

Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, left the daytime CBS panel show “The Talk” last year amid controversy and began a new show for the United Kingdom’s TalkTV in April.